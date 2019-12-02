U.S. cannot cut Iran’s oil sale to zero: Jahangiri

TEHRAN - First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said on Monday that the United States could not cut Iran’s oil sale to zero despite pressure and sanctions.

“Despite maximum economic and psychological pressure, the United States could not cut export of Iran’s oil to zero and we sell our oil with other methods,” he said during a speech at a ceremony held to mark national day of exportation.

He said that Iranians have stood on their own feet and have resisted economic pressure.

“The United States has imposed maximum pressure against the Iranian people’s lives and the current situation is the most difficult situation after the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

He also said that in addition to economic strategy, political and social strategies are required to solve the country’s problems.

“Now, we need national solidarity and integrity more than ever to pass this difficult time,” he added.

He also said, “Today Iran is in danger; the United States, Saudis, and Zionists seek collapse of Iran. The only way to counter them is unity. We should turn threats into opportunities with the help of businessmen and producers.”

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions on Iran as part of the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. Washington has been pressuring countries not to buy oil from Iran.

Many analysts and think tanks believe that the maximum pressure policy has failed to achieve concrete results.

