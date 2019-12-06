China urges U.S. to stop maximum pressure against Iran

Hua Chunying, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, has urged the United States to stop policy of maximum pressure against Iran.

“The United States is not only unilaterally withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and exerting maximum pressure on Iran, but is also imposing sanctions or threatening to impose sanctions on other parties within the agreement ... We urge the United States to correct its erroneous policy of exerting pressure on Iran, to leave room for diplomatic efforts by other parties and create conditions to mitigate the situation in the region,” UrduPoint quoted her as saying in a press conference on Friday.

Hua said that Washington’s decisions, such as leaving the JCPOA, were only serving to complicate the situation in the region.

“We hope that all parties in the JCPOA will be able to fully implement the agreement,” she added.

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions on Iran as part of the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

Addressing a ceremony marking International Day for the People with Disability on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani highlighted once again the key role of the people’s maximum resistance against the U.S. maximum pressure in thwarting plots aimed at bringing the Iranians to their knees.

Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that maximum pressure is a “wrong policy” and the U.S. must stop it.

“There has always been political will to solve issues and there is no dead end… The issue is that policy of maximum pressure is wrong and must be changed. We have not closed the door, however, the United States must come to the understanding that this policy is not right,” he Larijani told a press conference.

He noted that current U.S. officials should be “wise” enough to learn from past experiences.

