Cleric: Petrol plan would have fallen without Leader’s support

TEHRAN – The implementation of the petrol subsidy reform plan would have failed if it was not for the Leader’s timely support, said an interim Friday prayer preacher.

“If it was not for the timely support of the Leader of the Revolution, which came out of his wisdom, bravery, tactfulness, piousness and justice, the implementation of this plan would have faced defeat,” Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard told worshipers in Tehran on Friday.

The remarks came a few weeks after protests erupted in some cities in Iran against increasing gasoline price. In certain cases, the protests turned violent as some rioters clashed with police, using knives and guns.

Rioters damaged public and private property and put banks and state buildings on fire.

The protests lasted just for a few days.

Soon after the protests erupted, Ayatollah Khamenei supported the government’s decision, putting an end to doubts and possible moves to reverse the decision.

The Leader said he had previously announced that since he was not an expert on the issue, he would support any decision made by heads of the three branches of government and the experts.

Aboutorabi Fard said authorities should not allow foreign intelligence agencies to take advantage of the decision, voicing regret over the hasty implementation of the plan, which he said could have gained the support of the elite and the people before being put into force.

On Wednesday, the Leader urged relevant state bodies to practice Islamic mercy when dealing with those who committed acts of violence or caused insecurity in the protests.

He said those who were killed without being involved in provoking riots should be considered martyrs and their families should receive stipends.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called for Islamic mercy in dealing with those suspects involved in sabotage acts.

Aboutorabi Fard pointed to the Leader’s remarks, saying, “The world should know that this is how the Revolution looks at the society.”

The cleric also called on officials and clerics to attend to the families of victims of the unrest.

MH/PA