Nation broke enemy’s will in the worst situation, says Larijani

TEHRAN – The Iranian nation succeeded to break the enemy’s will in the hardest time, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said in reference to the recent unrest across Iran.

“Some only spread negativity and dishearten people, but the nation broke the enemy’s will in the worst situation,” Larijani said on Monday, Tasnim reported.

“The Iranian nation would succeed against this international injustice when they become united and do not destroy each other and the country’s important bodies,” he added.

He further said negativity is a deadly poison for the country and hard-working men are those who work in difficult conditions.

Following a hike in the price of gasoline last month, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protests that turned violent in some cases. A number of banks and government buildings were set ablaze.

Meanwhile, anti-Iranian media outlets as well as some Western officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, voiced their support for the rioters.

However, the Iranian people staged rallies in various cities across the country to condemn the riots and support the Islamic Republic system.

Soon after the protests erupted, Ayatollah Khamenei supported the government’s decision, putting an end to doubts and possible moves to reverse the decision.

The Leader said he had previously announced that since he was not an expert on the issue, he would support any decision made by heads of the three branches of government and the experts.

Last week the Leader urged relevant state bodies to practice Islamic mercy when dealing with those who committed acts of violence or caused insecurity in the protests.

He said those who were killed without being involved in provoking riots should be considered martyrs and their families should receive stipends.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday the number of police forces who were injured during the recent unrest is higher than that of the civilians.

“We cannot announce inflated statistics as America does,” Rabiei told a regular press briefing in Tehran.

He was referring to a claim by U.S. special representative for Iran Brian Hook, who said more than a thousand people may have been killed during the protests.

“There is no evidence for what they claim,” he said. “We will announce the death toll honestly and by province and by cause.”

The spokesman also said the only reason the government has not announced the death toll is a request to hold off by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) – a body responsible to safeguard the country’s security.

