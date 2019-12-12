Why the official death toll in recent events in Iran has not been announced yet?

TEHRAN - The main question that has been raised in regard to the events of the past few weeks that followed the gasoline price reform is about the number of the dead and why it has not been announced yet?

Opposition media, focusing on the death toll, pursue a completely biased agenda to create mistrust in people and incite international organizations to issue human rights resolutions against Iran.

Intentionally announcing false figures, such as 350, 500, or even thousands by Trump are just a few examples of rumors and propaganda campaign by the opposition media.

Now the question is whether there are no official statistics about the number of those killed, or if there is, why it takes so long to be announced.

Our investigations show that the exact number of the dead is available to the relevant organizations, but it has taken some time to be announced, as it requires exact analysis of why and how they were killed.

In other words, the establishment not only is not indifferent to this important issue, but it is seriously seeking to clarify the various aspects of the matter so that the rights of the dead and also their families are not disregarded.

In this regard, we can mention the letter by the Supreme National Security Council to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The content of the letter as well as the Leader’s response to the letter has been already published in the media. Given the importance of the issue, the letter has made detailed suggestions; if confirmed, based on which the decision will be made in accordance to the way they were killed.

In fact, if the government were to take no responsibility for the killings, it could immediately announce the death toll. The Leader’s strict order for observing Islamic mercy and accurately assessing the pros and cons of the issue have necessitated careful examination. This obviously prolonged the process.

The letter divided those killed into several groups. It suggested that based on current legal frameworks, ordinary citizens who were not involved in the riots but were killed are considered as “martyrs” and therefore their families will receive stipends by the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs.

It is also suggested that blood money be paid to those who lost a family member and those who were killed during the protests.

In the case of those who were killed in armed clashes with security forces, the situation and background of their families is going to be examined. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has even ordered that the families of this group, who were suspected of committing violent acts, be treated with Islamic mercy.

Classifying victims into each group will create different conditions for the families. Therefore, it is natural that the process of examining why and how they were killed requires upmost accuracy and precise analysis.

Obviously, there must be a specific difference between the one who is supposed to be considered a martyr, the one who was killed in the riots, and the person who took arms against security forces.

Needless to say, the opposition groups, which released false reports about the death toll during the riot, do not care about people and are trying to fish in the troubled waters.