Leader urges Islamic mercy in regard to recent riots

TEHRAN - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Wednesday urged relevant state bodies to honor Islamic mercy in regard to those who committed violent acts and caused insecurity in the protests that followed a rise in gas price.

The call by the Leader came in response to a request by Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on how to deal with those who were killed or wounded in the protests as well as those who acted viciously.

The Leader said those were killed without being involved in fueling riots should be considered martyrs and their families should receive stipends.

On others (those who instigated riots or committed violent acts under the influence of anti-Islamic Revolution propaganda), the Leader said each group must be treated in a way that is closer to the Islamic mercy.

Shamkhani has prepared a report according to a verdict by the Leader soon after eruption of protests to realize the root causes and reasons behind the unrests and providing support for the families of the victims.

The Supreme National Security Council’s report has suggested that, within the existing legal framework, those ordinary citizens who were killed during the protests innocently without any destructive role, should be recognized as martyrs and their family should also be subject to services by the Martyrs Foundation.

In the meantime, the report has suggested that those who were killed in the protests in any way should be entitled to receive Diyeh (blood money based on the Islamic law) and their family members should also be appeased.

MJ/PA