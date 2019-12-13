Shamkhani appeases families of victims of riots

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), on Thursday visited some families in western cities of Tehran province who lost a family member in the mid-November riots.

It was the first official step in line with the policy by the Islamic Republic to appease the victims.

On November 15 the government raised gasoline price in order to moderate the consumption rate, which had reached about 110 million liters. The move prompted protests in a number of cities. The protests were largely peaceful but turned violent when armed riotous elements took advantage of the situation to vandalize public and state property, and attack civilians and security forces alike.

Some rioters even tried to put pipelines carrying oil and gas on fire.

Speaking with the families of some of the victims, Shamkhani said more than 85 percent of those killed in Tehran province’s cities had not even taken part in the protests.

They were suspiciously targeted and killed by melee weapons and firearms that are not in service in security forces or armed forces, stated Shamkhani, a former defense minister and IRGC Navy chief.

Certainly there was a plot by those opposed to the Islamic Republic system to kill people during the unrest and pin the blame on the police and other security forces, Shamkhani said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Shamkhani also referred to order by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to compensate those who were killed or sustained damage or injuries during the riots, insisting on the need to pursue the issue promptly.

Shortly after the riots broke out, the Leader tasked the Supreme National Security Council to present a report detailing the reasons behind the riots and deal with the families of victims by upholding Islamic mercy.

PA/PA