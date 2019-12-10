EU adopting instrumental approach toward human rights

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that the European Union is making a political and instrumental use of human rights, noting such an approach is intended to isolate sovereign states.

Seyed Abbas Mousavi’s remarks came on Tuesday in reaction to a statement declared by, the newly-appointed High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

In his statement, which was published on Monday, Borrell claimed that Iran used widespread and disproportionate force against nonviolent protesters.

“Observing the people’s rights is a principle and national security necessity for the Islamic Republic of Iran as a democratic establishment,” Mousavi stressed.

“Iran rejects any instrumental and political use of human rights against independent countries,” he said while voicing his deep sorrow over Borrell’s statement.

“His statement has roots in his incorrect information,” Mousavi said, adding, “Iran’s performance in the last 40 years testifies that the country is resolved to upgrade human rights situation and preserve the people’s rights. Popular protests and holding gatherings are among inevitable recognized rights of the people in Iran.”

“Misuse of these rights to attack people and loot public properties is not tolerable as such misuses are not bearable in Europe as well. The French police’s crackdown on the protesters in Paris is an obvious example which has thus far left a number of casualties, injured and arrests.”

The Foreign Ministry official called on Borrell to care about the violation of the entire Iranian population by the harshest ever sanctions imposed by the United States, a major ally of Europe.

“We call on the European Union to pay serious attention to violation of human rights in their allied counties, fulfill their commitments to the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and prevent violation of the rights of over 80 million Iranians resulting from the U.S. inhuman unilateral sanctions,” Mousavi underscored.

On November 15, the government increased the gasoline price. However, the legitimate public protests against the price increase were directed at sowing chaos through targeted attacks on public and private properties, forcing law enforcement forces to step in to stop saboteurs.

Last week, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution urged relevant state bodies to honor Islamic mercy in regard to those who committed violent acts and caused insecurity in the protests that followed a rise in gas price.

The call by the Leader came in response to a request by Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on how to deal with those who were killed or wounded in the protests as well as those who acted viciously.

The Leader said those who were killed without being involved in fueling riots should be considered martyrs and their families should receive stipends.

On others (those who instigated riots or committed violent acts under the influence of anti-Islamic Revolution propaganda), the Leader said each group must be treated in a way that is closer to the Islamic mercy.

Shamkhani had prepared a report according to a verdict by the Leader soon after the eruption of protests to realize the root causes and reasons behind the unrest and providing support for the families of the victims.

The Supreme National Security Council’s report had suggested that, within the existing legal framework, those ordinary citizens who were killed during the protests innocently without any destructive role, should be recognized as martyrs and their family should also be subject to services by the Martyrs Foundation.

In the meantime, the report had suggested that those who were killed in the protests in any way should be entitled to receive Diyeh (blood money based on Islamic law) and their family members should also be appeased.

