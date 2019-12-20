Tehran calls UNGA resolution on human rights ‘politically-motivated’

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has denounced as “politically-motivated” the latest UN General Assembly resolution on the situation of human rights in Iran.

In a statement on Thursday, Mousavi said the resolution is partial, confrontational, based upon selective approaches, and meant to severe political objectives, Foreign Ministry website reported.

Mousavi said an obvious reason proving illegitimacy of the resolution is that it has been endorsed by the front of Zionism and the reactionary regional regimes, who ignore all kinds of human rights norms, sponsor terrorism and extremism, and violate the basic human rights.

“The political and instrumental use of human rights and the employment of double standards in this area are in contravention of the sustainable promotion of human rights,” the spokesman said.

“Despite this fact, the attitude of supporters of the resolution is adoption of ‘double standards’ on the status of human rights in the countries and referral of the issue to the international circles, particularly to the United Nations. Accordingly, we deplore the fact that the UN mechanisms have been subject to such abuses,” he added.

Mousavi also said the destructive approach that supporters of the resolution have adopted against Iran contains multiple errors and flaws, such as the instrumental and political employment of human rights, ignoring the values, the creeds, and the distinguishing cultural features of various societies, ignoring the facts under the influence of an anti-Iran media propaganda, and the disregard for and silence on the widespread violation of the Iranian nation’s human rights as a result of the cruel and illegal sanctions.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a democratic religious administration that has taken steps to promote and advance human rights at the national, regional and international levels within the framework of the religious and moral commitments and in conformity with its Constitution, normal regulations and the international treaties, and also feels practically obligated to observe them,” the spokesman added.

On December 18, the UN General Assembly passed the resolution calling on Iran to stop committing human rights abuses. The measure proposed by Canada passed on a vote of 81-30, with 70 abstentions.

Part of the resolution called on Iran to release prisoners detained during the November protests.

