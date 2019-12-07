Commodities worth $738m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During weekdays ended on December 5, approximately 638,838 tons of commodities worth over $738 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

According to the report from IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 233,420 tons of various products worth close to $338 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 213,958 tons of steel, 5,360 tons of copper, 6,680 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 5,000 tons of iron ore and 12 tons of precious metal concentrates, 2,400 tons of coke, 5,000 tons of iron ore as well as 6 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 400,020 tons of different commodities with the total value of $399 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 137,064 tons of bitumen, 113,000 tons of VB feed stock, 92,877 tons of polymer products, 4,500 tons of lube cut oil, 37,519 tons of chemical products, 650 tons of insulation, 3,128 tons of base oil, 70 tons of argon as well as 12,070 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 5,398 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of IME.