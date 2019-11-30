Value of trades at IME rises 25% in a week

TEHRAN- During weekdays ended on November 28, while 867,603 tons of commodities worth over $857 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the trading volume and value experienced a growth of 38 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

According to the report from IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 316,904 tons of various products worth close to $421 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 299,422 tons of steel, 5,630 tons of copper, 5,720 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 5,000 tons of iron ore and 12 tons of precious metal concentrates as well as 3 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 543,555 tons of different commodities with the total value of $446 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 158,421 tons of bitumen, 224,500 tons of VB feed stock, 82,840 tons of polymer products, 40,500 tons of lube cut oil, 30,026 tons of chemical products, 760 tons of insulation, 2,000 tons of slaps waxes as well as 3,220 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 7,144 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

MA/MA