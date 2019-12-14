Worth of trades at IME hits $785m in a week

TEHRAN- During weekdays ended on December 12, approximately 633,059 tons of commodities worth over $785 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

According to the report from IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 241,817 tons of various products worth close to $393 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 222,030 tons of steel, 6,355 tons of copper, 8,300 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates, and 5,000 tons of iron ore as well as 15 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 386,590 tons of different commodities with the total value of $394 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 99,603 tons of bitumen, 120,500 tons of VB feed stock, 90,430 tons of polymer products, 26,000 tons of lube cut oil, 46,394 tons of chemical products, 1,300 tons of slaps axes, 490 tons of insulation, 2,764 tons of base oil, as well as 680 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 4,652 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of IME.