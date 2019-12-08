Bel Canto to perform pieces by Giuseppe Verdi in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Bel Canto Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi in a concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 20.

The orchestra will perform a selection of best-loved Italian operas under the baton of conductor Nima Panahiha during the concert titled “Italian Opera”, Rudaki Foundation announced in a press release on Sunday.

Amin Ghaffari, Kasra Faridi, Anahita Hosseinzadeh, Danial Jurabchi and Farshad Bayat are among the musicians who will cooperate in this concert.

The Iranian ensemble had given several performances of Italian operas in Tehran over the past few years.

Photo: Nima Panahiha conducts the Bel Canto Symphony Orchestra during a concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on August 29, 2016. (Idealmusic/Golshan Qorbanian)

