‘Reforming culture of consumerism helps economy’

TEHRAN - Secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution Seyed Saeed Reza Ameli said on Tuesday that reforming culture of consumerism helps develop economy.

In a press conference, he said that reforming culture of consumerism will bring a “miracle” in helping the economy.

His remarks came nearly three weeks after the government raised gasoline price. According to the Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters Union, the price increase has led the petrol consumption to decrease by 25-30 million liters per day.

Elsewhere, Ameli said that Iran seeks to develop a national internet network in order to protect the country’s data.

