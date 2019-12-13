Iran calls for equitable geographical representation in CCPCJ

TEHRAN - Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has called for equitable geographical representation in the coming formal meetings of the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

“We renew our request to the Executive Director to present a comprehensive action plan for equitable geographical representation in the coming formal meetings of the CND [Commission on Narcotic Drugs] and CCPCJ. In this regard, we also appeal FINGOV[United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime] to continue on a standing agenda item, on a regular basis, to evaluate the progress made by the Office in improving representation from developing countries,” he said in a statement, addressing a joint meeting of the Reconvened Sessions of the 62nd CND and the 28th CCPCJ.

Following is the full text of the statement published on Friday by website of Iran’s permanent mission to the UN office in Vienna:

My delegation appreciates Ambassador Bakhet and Ambassador Kupchyna for their co-chairpersonship of the joint meeting of the two Commissions.

We also take note with appreciation of the preparations made by the Secretariat for this joint meeting.

We align ourselves with the statement delivered by Egypt on behalf of G-77 and China and would like to put forward the following comments and observations in our national capacity.

We welcome the appointment of H.E. Ms. Ghada Waly, as the new Executive Director of UNODC from Egypt and wish her every success in advancing the work and visibility of the Office. We would like also to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Fedotov for his exemplary hard work and unique leadership throughout his tenure in the office.

We underscore the prominence and active role of the ‘open-ended intergovernmental working group in improving the efficiency of governance and financial situation of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’ (FINGOV), and consider it as a valuable apparatus for cultivating prolific consultations and communications between Member States and the Secretariat in matters related to the UNODC.

While stressing the significance of availability of adequate, foreseeable and unwavering funding for UNODC to boost providing technical assistances to developing countries, upon their request, we note with concern the challenges facing UNODC due to the shortfall in general purpose funding and underlining funding trends affecting the Office ability to efficiently and independently uphold core programmatic functions, in particular normative work and research.

We also take note with grave concern the financial challenges facing the INCB and its Secretariat due to shortfall in the regular budget funding affecting the ability of the INCB Secretariat to effectively assist the Board and Member States in ensuring the execution of the drug control treaties. We believe that all necessary administrative and financial arrangements should be put in place to ensure full technical and financial independence of the Borad and enable it to fulfil its treaty-mandated functions effectively. In this context, receiving any voluntary contribution should be strictly transparent and in line with the INCB mandate.

With regard to the “Draft proposed program plan for 2021 and performance information for 2019 for the UNODC”, though thanking the Secretariat for drafting this important document and consulting with the Member States in order to improve the framework and content of it, we are of the view that listing of all legislative mandates may lead to loosing the focus of the program. From our perspective, relevant United Nations Conventions, CND and CCPCJ declarations, resolutions, and decisions are the core mandates of the Office to conduct its normative, substantive, policy support and research work.

We take note of the draft “Consolidated budget for the biennium 2020–2021 for the UNODC” and renew our call for UNODC to consult with the Member States prior to the publication of the draft consolidated budget and provide it in a timely manner in order to facilitate a meaningful engagement of the Member States for elaboration of such documents.

We acknowledge that there is a legitimate and joint demand by the Member States from the Secretariat to fully consult with them before introducing and implementing any new programs and initiatives, at sub-regional, regional and global levels, and also on ongoing and planned activities, based on clear mandates and policy guidance provided by the Governing Bodies and agreement of the concerned Member States.

We also emphasize the necessity for UNODC to augment effectiveness of its technical assistance programmes and activities, in close consultations with and guidance received from the Member States.

We take note with concern of the information contained in the report of the Executive Director on gender balance and geographical representation within the UNODC and restate our firm position that tangible and effective efforts by the Office are still absent to increase representation of developing countries in the staff composition of the Office.

We take note with concern of the information contained in the report of the Executive Director on gender balance and geographical representation within the UNODC and restate our firm position that tangible and effective efforts by the Office are still absent to increase representation of developing countries in the staff composition of the Office.

Finally, we strongly request the Executive Director to increase his evocative exertions to upsurge the representation of developing countries in the Secretariat, including inter alia through the establishment of a balanced geographical representation team at the Executive Director’s office at all levels, to ensure equitable geographical representation, and report on the progress thereon to the Commissions.

