The original game in UK has just started !

The British Conservative Party finally won the House of Representatives by winning 364 seats. Many analysts believe that Boris Johnson's victory in the election means solving the riddle of Britain's exit from the EU. Some believe the British prime minister will leave the EU by the end of January 2020 (less than two months later) on his own accord. Essentially one of the reasons why British public opinion favored the Conservative Party and Boris Johnson was their desire for agreement with the European Union. But the key question is, is this equation easily formed?

The answer is no! In the coming weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to convince Boris Johnson of "disagreement with Europe" and the "hard exit of Britain" from Europe. Trump uses a variety of methods in this regard. It should not be forgotten that Trump is not only strongly opposed to the "soft British exit of Europe", but he also sees it as the destruction of Washington's economic dominance over London in the coming years. However, if Boris Johnson succumbs to Trump and puts a tough exit from the European Union on the agenda, at least half of those who have voted for the Conservative Party will turn away from him and become angry opponents! In this case, Johnson's control of British political and social Equations is impossible.

Even if Boris Johnson puts an agreement with the European Union and a soft exit from the EU, the game won't be over! The effects of Britain's soft exit from Europe, such as declining economic growth, rising unemployment and inflation, and protest movements by Labor, Democratic Liberal Party, Scottish National Party and extremist nationalists will cause Boris Johnson to face many crises over the next year. . In the meantime, radical nationalists in Britain, such as Trump, are in favor of a "tough British exit from the European Union", becoming a tough, uncontrolled social and political force by the Johnson administration.

As can be seen, the game in UK is never over! Although with the defeat of the Labor and Liberal Democrats, another option called "Repeat New Referendum on EU Exit" has been removed from British political equations, the choice of either "soft exit" or "hard exit" option "From Europe, there will be costs and consequences for the Boris Johnson government. These costs could lead to the fall of the British government and Johnson becoming the third political victim (after David Cameron and Theresa May).

