Khwarizmi Youth Award announces winners

TEHRAN – The 21st Khwarizmi Youth Award announced the winners during a ceremony held in Tehran on Sunday with Science Minister Mansour Gholami in attendance, IRNA news agency reported.

During the ceremony, 35 Iranian laureates received awards for their scientific achievements, 10 awardees were selected among researchers and technologists and 25 others among students.

Khwarizmi Youth Award is a national version of Khwarizmi International Award which only Iranians who are less than 30 years old can participate. The national award started in 1999 to honor young scientists and embolden them to keep taking even bigger steps in their research career.

On the other hand, the Khwarizmi International Award, which was named in memory of Abu Ja’far Mohammad ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian mathematician, and astronomer (770-840 C.E), is given annually by the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST) to both Iranian and foreign individuals who have made outstanding achievements in research, innovation and invention, in fields related to science and technology.

The first edition of the Khwarizmi Award, in 1987, called for Iranian nationals to present their outstanding contribution, invention or innovation.

FB/MG