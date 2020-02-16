35 countries attend Khwarizmi International Festival

TEHRAN – This year, over 100 projects from 35 different countries have been submitted to the 33rd Khwarizmi International Festival, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The annual festival is an opportunity for both Iranian and foreign participants to put their scientific achievements on display. Khwarizmi International Award is dedicated to recognizing outstanding scientific achievements made by researchers, inventors, and innovators from all over the world.

Ali Eliassi, secretary of the festival, said that 14 laureates, 10 from Iran and 4 from other countries, will receive the awards during the ending ceremony which will be held on Monday with President Hassan Rouhani in attendance.

Selected foreign projects are from Australia, China, South Korea, and the United States and in the fields of electricity, chemical technology, materials and metallurgy, electricity and computers and biotech and medical base, he explained.

Khwarizmi International Award

According to Khwarizmi official website, in 1987, the leading Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST), affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, decided to institute an award, which acknowledges the Iranian outstanding achievements in the field of science and technology.

IROST proposed the creation of the Khwarizmi Award in memory of Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian mathematician, and astronomer (770-840 C.E).



