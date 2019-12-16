Iranian photogs win awards at Circuit Babel Photographic 

TEHRAN – Several Iranian photographers have won awards at the Circuit Babel Photographic 2019, which has been held separately in France, Spain, Luxemburg and Belgium.

Erfan Rabiei received the GPU Golden Medal for his single photo “Towards Infinity” at Salon international Le Catalan in France, while Behnam Nasri won the CEF Bronze Medal for his photo “Furnace”.

“Desert”, a single photo by Aras Zangeneh, received a CEF Diploma in this contest.

In 2a Biennale Ripollet Image in Spain, the FIAP Gold Medal was presented to Hamidreza Helali for his photo “Look”. He also received the Afocer Diploma for his photo “Single”.

Babak Mehrafshar received the CEF Diploma for his single photo “Magnificence of Desert” and Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi won the FIAP Ribbon for his photo “People and Flowers”.

“People and Flowers” also brought Mortazavi the ISF Diploma at the 1st Käerjeng international Photographic Salon in Luxemburg.



The contests were organized by the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP).

Photo: “People and Flowers” by Iranian photographer Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi.

ABU/MMS/YAW