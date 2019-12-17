Over 50 firms seek to invest in IKAC’s free trade zone

TEHRAN - Over 50 Iranian companies have put in requests to invest in [the newly established] free trade zone of the Imam Khomeini Airport City, IKAC managing director Ali Rostami said.

Due to its closeness to the capital Tehran and access to surrounding areas, there are many investment opportunities in IKAC for domestic and foreign companies, he added.

He made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the 4th International Exhibition of Transportation, Logistics and Related Industries at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Sunday.

The ceremony was also attended by Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, tens of relevant officials, business people and traders as well.

AFM/MG