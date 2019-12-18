Swiss traveler astonished by charms of Kerman province

TEHRAN – Swiss globetrotter Lola Bernardoni, who has recently toured Kerman, says she was astounded to find such top tourist attractions across the southeastern Iranian province.

“I came to Iran and one of my goals was to travel to Kalut [dunes in the] Shahdad Desert [and] to experience the sunrise and sunset [there],” Bernardoni, who is also a skating trainer, told IRNA in an interview released on Monday.

She said that she traveled to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan last year while she was dreaming of visiting Iran, but, she didn’t initially think that Kerman attractions are so charming that make her extend her sojourn, the report said.

“I placed pristine villages and places on my itinerary because I think we can get acquainted with the culture and customs of the indigenous people in different areas, and it is a pleasure for me to think that I am browsing history.”

“However, Kalut Shahdad Desert was the main choice in Kerman,” she added.

She said, “Traveling to Iran was important to me for three reasons. I had heard a lot about the desert(s) of Iran and that Iran has beautiful architectural monuments and it is very easy to socialize with its people.”

Bernardoni said that she left school at the age of 16 because of her passion for travelling and because she wanted to discover the world.

“I didn’t want anything to stop me from discovering in my life. So, I have been trying to make plan for traveling in my life.”

Traveling without knowing languages is hard, the Swiss traveler said, adding, “I pursued my goals while traveling, and now, at the age of 50, I am fluent in French, English, German, Italian, and Spanish languages.”

Bernardoni is also scheduled to visit Tehran, Isfahan, Yazd, Shiraz, and Kashan.

Shahdad, a major part of the UNESCO-registered Lut desert, has long been a destination for adventurers, nature lovers, off-roaders and trekkers. Situated in southeastern Kerman province, it is home to giant dunes (locally called kaluts), shifting sands, salt plains, meteorite fields and rocky terrain, which offers visitors a breathtaking vistas and unparalleled serenity of the intact nature and wilderness.

Seven years of satellite temperature data analyzed by NASA show that the Lut Desert is the hottest spot on Earth. Based on the research, it was hottest during 5 of the 7 years, and had the highest temperature overall: 70.7°C in 2005.

The scorching Lut is also considered as one of the top areas in the world for finding meteorites, thanks to its unique parameters. In recent years, significant finds have been made, with the efforts of national and international teams of researchers. Meteorites, whether more iron-rich or “stony,” are generally silvery or black, and therefore stand out in two major environments – sandy deserts, or icy realms. According to experts, the dry conditions of a desert help to preserve the space rocks in as original as condition as possible.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has long been a destination for globetrotters. Kerman has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

