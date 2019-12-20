UN says US withdrawal from nuclear deal is ‘source of regret’

Rosemary DiCarlo, the United Nations under secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, said on Thursday that the United States’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, is a “source of regret”.

“Certain actions taken by the United States, since its withdrawal from the Plan, are contrary to the goals of the Plan”, she said, addressing the Security Council meeting on nuclear non-proliferation, and resolution 2231, the UN website reported.

Summing up the importance of the JCPOA, DiCarlo said that António Guterres, the UN secretary general, considers the full implementation of resolution 2231, by all member states “as an integral component of our collective conflict prevention efforts.”

Resolution 2231 confirmed the nuclear deal between Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany, and the European Union.

She added that it was the secretary-general’s wish for all countries “to avoid confrontational actions and explore avenues for dialogue and cooperation in the interest of international peace and security.”

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

Under the JCPOA, Iran promised to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for the termination of economic and financial sanctions.

