UN calls for efforts to preserve JCPOA

TEHRAN – A senior United Nations official has called on signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers to make efforts to preserve the agreement.

“The Iranian nuclear issue is an important non-proliferation subject, with consequences for regional and global peace and security. In achieving the JCPOA, the concerned countries had shown that their dialogue and diplomacy, supported by a united Security Council, could forge a path to resolving this issue. We hope that these countries and the council can do so again,” said UN Undersecretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

The JCPOA - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - is the official name for the Iran nuclear deal.

DiCarlo made the remarks on Tuesday during a Security Council briefing on non-proliferation during which the implementation of UN Resolution 2231 (2015) was discussed in detail.

She said the full implementation of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 can contribute to regional stability. She expressed regret over the escalation of tensions over the past years, saying the escalation of tensions “deepen the differences related to the Plan, and render efforts to address other regional conflicts more difficult.”

“We call on all concerned to avoid any actions that may result in further escalation of tensions,” DiCarlo said, noting that “The Secretary-General has consistently underscored the importance of the JCPOA and has encouraged all States to support it.”

The undersecretary-general pointed out that the U.S. reimposition of its national sanctions on Iran was inconsistent with the goals outlined in the JCPOA.

“The reimposition by the United States of all its national sanctions that had been lifted or waived pursuant to the Plan are contrary to the goals set out in the Plan and in resolution 2231 (2015). Further, steps taken by the United States not to extend waivers for the trade in oil with Iran and certain non-proliferation projects may have impeded the ability of Iran and other Member States to implement certain provisions,” DiCarlo noted.

She also pointed to the differences between Iran and the Europeans over Tehran’s decision to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA, underlining that all parties to the deal should work to resolve differences within the dispute resolution mechanism stipulated in the JCPOA.

“The Secretary-General calls on all participants to work constructively to address their differences within the dispute resolution mechanism outlined in the Plan. He also underscores the importance of all initiatives in support of trade and economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially during the current economic and health challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” DiCarlo stated.

The Security Council briefing came a day after the foreign ministers of Iran, China, France, Germany, the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom, as well as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, held a virtual meeting to discuss the latest developments surrounding the nuclear deal.

“Ministers agreed to continue dialogue to ensure full JCPOA implementation by all sides. Ministers acknowledged the prospect of a return of the US to the JCPOA and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement after the meeting.

SM/PA