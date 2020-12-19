UN chief calls on member states to engage in trade with Iran

TEHRAN – The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called on all UN member states to engage in trade with Iran, highlighting the need for preserving the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In comments on Friday, Guterres stressed “the importance of initiatives in support of trade and economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially during the current economic and health challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) pandemic.”

He made the remarks during the 10th report on the implementation of Resolution 2231, which will be read out during a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

“I have encouraged all states to support the Plan (JCPOA) and believed that issues not directly related to the Plan should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments.”

The UN chief underscored the “important contribution of other member states to preserving the Plan and continue to encourage them to work effectively with the participants in the Plan towards creating the conditions necessary for their economic operators to engage in trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with resolution 2231 (2015).”

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231 to confirm the JCPOA signed in July 2015 between Iran, the six world powers and the European Union. The resolution made the agreement legally binding in terms of international law. However, the Trump administration officially abandoned the JCPOA in May 2018 and introduced sweeping sanctions on Iran.

Guterres said the UN Security Council endorsed the pact at the time and called upon all member states, regional organizations and international organizations to support its implementation.

For the past five years, the JCPOA has been largely viewed by the international community as a testament to the efficacy of multilateralism, diplomacy and dialogue and success in nuclear non-proliferation, he added.

“I have consistently believed that the Plan is the best way to ensure a comprehensive, long-term and proper solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, as well as to contribute to regional and international peace and security.”

“I note the continued commitment of its participants to preserve the Plan, and the importance of the Plan working for all, including by providing tangible economic benefits for the Iranian people,” he said, adding, “I have encouraged all states to support the Plan and believed that issues not directly related to the Plan should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments.”

Guterres also said he regretted the steps taken by the United States since May 2018, saying the reimposition of sanctions by the U.S. is contrary to the goals set out in the JCPOA and Resolution 2231.

“Other steps taken by the United States to restrict activities allowed within the framework of the Plan may also impede the ability of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other member states to implement certain provisions of the Plan and of the resolution,” the UN chief noted.

MH/PA