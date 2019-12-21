Alhoda publications to display latest offerings Monday 

TEHRAN – The Alhoda International Cultural, Artistic and Publishing Institute plans to display a collection of nine new titles published in various languages in an exhibition that will open on Monday.

“The books mostly cover topics such as the position of women in Islam, the theory of salvation in Shia theology as well as historical and religious topics,” Alhoda Managing Director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Asadi-Movahhed said in a press release published by the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) on Saturday.

“Research works and studies in the fields of humanities, sciences and religious studies can help introduce the real Islam and modern civilization to the world,” he added.

He also said that people from the neighboring countries welcome books published by Alhoda in Turkish, Arabic and Pashto.

He noted that the publisher is eager to collaborate with experienced and knowledgeable writers and researchers.

Photo: A logo for the Alhoda International Cultural, Artistic and Publishing Institute.

