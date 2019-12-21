Huge turnout at Feb. polls would strengthen national security, says MP

TEHRAN — People’s huge turnout in the upcoming parliamentary elections would strengthen national security, an MP has said.

Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, who represents Mashhad and Kalat electoral district at the parliament, also predicted a “warm” and “strong” turnout at the polls scheduled for February 21, 2020, Press TV reported on Saturday.

“Naturally, because the establishment is a democratic one arisen from people’s votes, the people’s participation [in the elections] and support for the establishment will help increase its power and will also improve national security,” said Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

He said people created the Islamic establishment, therefore they should support and preserve it.

As long as people’s support continues, he continued, the enemies’ efforts to undermine the country will fail.

The MP also noted that the Iranians have always actively participated in elections because of the important role the parliament and the government play in their lives.

The parliamentary elections, which are the 11th since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country’s 31 provinces.

February 21, 2020 will also feature an interim election for Iran’s Assembly of Experts, whose members are directly elected to office by the people for an eight-year term.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters on Wednesday that the Interior Ministry has approved the competency of 91 percent of the candidates registering to run for the parliamentary election.

Rabiei said the figure was given by Interior Minister Abdoleza Rahmani Fazli in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“The interior minister briefed the cabinet of ministers over the trend of registration of Majlis candidates and assessment of their competency,” the government spokesman stated.

“Based on the report, 16,033 candidates had registered for the 11th Majlis election out of which 848 candidates submitted their withdrawal in a 10-day period adopted for relinquishment,” Rabiei added.

From the remaining 15,185 candidates whose inquiries had been assessed, he said, competency of a sum of 13,849 was approved by the election boards.

“Accordingly and totally, competency of 8.8 percent of candidates was rejected due to different reasons,” the spokesman added, quoting the interior minister.

Candidates should be confirmed by the Guardian Council before they can officially run for a seat in the parliament.

The candidates’ background checks includes reviewing candidates' military service, as well as their records with the police, judiciary, intelligence bodies and census registry.

Article 99 of the constitution states that the council "is responsible for supervising the elections of the Experts Assembly, the President of the Republic, the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and referrals to the public vote and referenda."

