Iran equips choppers with modern night vision system

TEHRAN - The commander of the Army Airborne announced on Saturday that Iran’s military helicopters have been equipped with night vision system, noting few countries enjoy such technology.

Second Brigadier General Yousef Qarbani said, “It took only one and a half years for the army’s airborne to access the technology of equipping its helicopters with night vision system.”

“Only a few advanced countries enjoy helicopters capable of night vision,” he added.

“A number of countries have thus far spent a hefty amount of money to purchase night vision system for their aircrafts, but we indigenized this technology,” the commander announced, hailing the country’s military experts.

“From A to Z of planning and producing the night vision system for our helicopters has been carried out inside the country,” Qorbani stated.

Earlier this month, Yousef Qorbani had announced that his forces mounted modern cannons and rocket-launchers on transport helicopters.

“Previously, helicopter 214, which is a transport helicopter, could not defend itself and that was a weak point for the said helicopter. Today, the Airborne unit’s helicopters have been equipped with 20mm cannons and rocket-launchers,” Qorbani said at the time.

The commander went on to say that the Airborne unit has attained self-sufficiency in producing its spare parts. “We are producing nearly 240,000 different parts inside the country.”

He said, the Airborne unit turned sanctions into an opportunity.”

In recent years, Iran has made great strides in the defense sector and become self-sufficient in producing essential military hardware and defense systems.

Iran has made it clear that its military might is merely defensive and that it poses no threat to other countries.

MJ/PA