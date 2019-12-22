Iranian films line up for Dhaka festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of 28 Iranian films will go on screen in various sections of the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival, which will be held in the Bangladeshi capital from January 11 to 19.

“Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi, “Amir” by Nima Eqlima, “The Oath” by Mohsen Tanabandeh, “Tala” by Parviz Shahbazi and “Finding Farideh” co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai are among the films.

The lineup also includes “Axing” by Behruz Shoeibi, “Life Again” by Reza Fahimi, “Takhti” by Bahram Tavakkoli, “A Man without Shadow” by Alireza Reisian, “Beloved” by Yasser Talebi and “Patio” by Maryam Bahrololumi.

“Driving Lessons” by Marzieh Riahi, “The End of a Doll’s Dream” by Mahbub Molai, “My Paintings Have No Color” by Hedyeh Khosravi and “The Feast of the Goat” by Saeid Zamanian will be screened in the short film competition.

The festival will also screen the co-productions between Iran and Afghanistan “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha” by Sahra Karimi, “Seven and a Half” by Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi and “Elephant Bird” by Amir-Masud Soheili.

Photo: A scene from “Amir” by Nima Eqlima.

ABU/MMS/YAW

