Iran-India ties are ancient, unbreakable

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran on Sunday, described relations between Iran and India as “ancient” and “unbreakable”.

“Our ties are ancient, historic & unbreakable,” Zarif tweeted.

Zarif said he and Foreign Minister Jaishankar discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

“Excellent discussions on closer bilateral relations & regional & global issues affecting our respective countries,” Zarif wrote.

Jaishankar was in Tehran to attend a meeting of Iran-India joint economic commission.



“A pleasure to co-chair 19th Joint Commission Meeting w/ India’s External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in Tehran,” Zarif said.

Both sides signed agreements after the meeting.

In his two-day visit, the Indian chief diplomat plans to meet President Hassan Rouhani and Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Iran sees India as a great business partner. Before sanctions, India enjoyed a favorable trading relationship with Iran under which New Delhi paid for oil in rupees which Tehran used to buy Indian goods.

India cannot turn a blind eye on Iran’s crude which is suitable for many of its refineries, IRNA said.

NA/PA

