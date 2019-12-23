Kashan exports over $400m of machine-knotted carpets as of March

TEHRAN – Exports of machine-knotted carpets from Kashan, which is known as Iran’s hub of such products, exceeded $400 million since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

“Since the beginning of the year, over $400 million of machine-woven carpets have been exported to Asian and European markets, “IRIB quoted Ehsan Qamari, an official with the Trade Promotion Organization, as saying on Sunday.

He voiced hope that Kashan’s (annual) export of machine-knotted carpets will reach $1 billion by the Iranian year 1400 (2021-22), the report said.

Over 5.397 million tons of Iranian carpets, worth $424.451 million, were exported to over 70 countries during the past fiscal year (ended March 20, 2019) with the U.S. standing on top of the importers list. Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Russia, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden and Norway as well as Hungary, Romania, Poland and Ireland are major importers of the carpets.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and good quality. A medallion pattern is arguably the most characteristic feature of all types of Persian rugs. However, there is tremendous variation in the shapes and sizes of the medallions as well as the way they are used in various rugs. It’s not wrong to say that no two rugs will have the same medallion layout.

AFM/MG