Handmade carpets, tableau rugs to go on show in Tehran

TEHRAN – Domestic producers and exhibitors of handwoven Persian carpets, rugs and tableau rugs will showcase their works at an exhibit, which opens tomorrow at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in northern Tehran.

A total of 28 manufacturers and producers of Persian carpets, rugs and tableau rugs, who are from various provinces, cities and towns including Tabriz, Isfahan, Qom, Kashan, Ardakan, Sirjan, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Golestan, and Naein, are scheduled to take part in the event that will be running through December 6, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and good quality. A medallion pattern is arguably the most characteristic feature of all types of Persian rugs. However, there is tremendous variation in the shapes and sizes of the medallions as well as the way they are used in various rugs. It’s not wrong to say that no two rugs will have the same medallion layout.

Over 5,397,000 tons of Iranian carpets, worth $424.451 million, were exported to over 70 countries with the U.S. standing on top of the importers list, during the past fiscal year (ended March 20, 2019). Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Russia, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden and Norway as well as Hungary, Romania, Poland and Ireland are major importers of Iranian carpet.

AFM/MG