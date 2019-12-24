Iranian students win gold medal, special award at SIIF 2019

TEHRAN – Iranian college students won a gold medal and a special award at the Seoul International Invention Fair (SIIF) which was held on November 27-30, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The event aimed to hold a wholly integrated invention fair providing inventors from all over the world with comprehensive information on the commercialization of inventions, patent information, and technology transfer.

Two Iranian teams consisting of school students and college students competed in the event. Shahriar Shariati and Adel Ahmadi Fariman won the gold medals among school students, Amir-Abbas Mohammadi-Koushki, head of the Iranian teams said.

The students’ innovative project was “smart depression detection system using artificial intelligence” which ranked first surpassing South Korea, the United States and Germany, he noted.

The college students’ team was awarded for “block chain system in medical information technology” which aims to eliminate insurance booklets in Iran, Mohammadi-Koushki highlighted.

Features of the project include physicians’ tax bills, saving on paperwork costs of hospital and government-run medical centers, preventing patients from using duplicate medicines, and making medical records always available, and fast access to patients’ health background for doctors while ensuring the safety of patients' health information and data, he explained.

Supported by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA), the 4-day event gathered inventors and researchers to showcase their new ideas and products to manufacturers, investors, distributors, licensing firms, and the general public.

In SIIF 2018, 604 inventions from 32 countries and around 40,000 spectators participated.

