Iran welcomes any step to settle regional wrangling: Kharrazi

TEHRAN - Kamal Kharrazi, chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, said on Tuesday that Iran welcomes any step in settling disputes in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to have peaceful relations with the regional countries and welcomes any step in settling regional wrangling disputes,” he said during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua.

Kharrazi noted that the regional quarreling is rooted in certain countries’ dependence on Western powers, especially the United States.

“The United States’ abuse of resources in regional countries is totally obvious. Even the United States’ president has addressed Saudi Arabia as a milk cow and this kind of dependence and humiliation is the source of regret,” noted Kharrazi, who was foreign minister from 1997-2005 under the Khatami administration.

He noted that in Iran’s view, it is the regional countries who must maintain security in the region.

Chairman of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations added that Iran’s Hormuz peace initiative is based on this view.

At the United Nations summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled the proposal for regional security.

‘Iran and China have strategic ties’

Chang, for his part, said that Iran and China have strategic ties, noting that the relations are on the right track.

He added that efforts are being made in line with expanding ties.

NA/PA