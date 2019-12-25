Stock market posts decline on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 1,170 points to 361,088 on Wednesday.

Some 4.209 billion securities worth 23.888 trillion rials (about $568.7 million) were traded at TSE.

TEDPIX rose 49,000 points, or 16.7 percent, to stand at 353,997 points at the end of the past Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

As reported, 82.215 billion securities worth 432.151 trillion rials (about $10.29 billion) were traded through 10.153 million deals at TSE during the previous month, with growth of 61 percent and 76 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 71 percent rise in the number of deals.

Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also witnessed decline of its index on Wednesday.

IFX, the main index of IFB, dropped 4 points to 4,662.

Some 1.596 securities worth 11.99 trillion rias (about $285.4 million) were traded at IFB on Wednesday.

IFX rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar month of Azar, while experiencing a 102-percent rise since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

The index stood at 4,559 points at the end of the past month.

The value of trades at IFB rose 16 percent in the previous month and 85 percent since the year start.

