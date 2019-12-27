Government to take back trade law amendment bill

TEHRAN- The Iranian government has called for taking back a bill on the country’s trade law amendment form the parliament (Majlis), Mehr news agency reported.

In a letter addressing vice president for legal affairs and also vice president for the Majlis affairs, Ahmad Shams, the deputy for coordination, follow up and management services in the presidential office called for taking back the mentioned bill from Majlis due to the existence of some ambiguities and faults in this bill.

The mentioned letter was attached with two letters from Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani and Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafe’i regarding the issue.

On September 1, Majlis approved a bill on amending the country’s trade law.

The amendment bill addressing 109 articles of the trade law has become a matter of concern for the private sector as this sector believes that approving it has been a hasty action.

During the monthly meeting of the board of representatives of ICCIMA on September 18, the representatives expressed their definite disagreement about the hasty approving of that bill and called on the parliament to omit this bill from its agenda.

Saying that this bill will bring losses for the country’s economy, the private sector’s representatives announced that they will make necessary correspondences to the related organizations for stopping the process of approving the amendments.

During that meeting, Masoud Khansari, the head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), said: “Trade law is 85 years old and is a reference for all traders and business people in the country; therefore, changing it in a short time is not logical, while the viewpoints of economists, lawyers, political and social experts, especially businessmen and business owners are required for such measure.”

MA/MA