Art house film “Chicheka Lullaby” chronicles life of musician Ebrahim Monsefi 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Raha Faridi has made a documentary named “Chicheka Lullaby” about Ebrahim Monsefi, a prominent singer and songwriter from the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

The musical is currently on screen at the Art and Experience Cinemas, which are dedicated to screening art films.

Monsefi created hundreds of lyrics and recorded over 200 songs with a small cassette player.

He died in 1995 in poverty and complete isolation but his music and lyrics are still alive and being performed today by the new generation.

The film also provides a deep insight into the life of the people living in southern Iran.

“Chicheka Lullaby” has been screened in various international festivals and cultural centers in Canada, Germany, Egypt, Sweden and several other countries.

Photo: A poster for “Chicheka Lullaby” by Raha Faridi.

