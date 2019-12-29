Copper, steel, aluminum, gold offered at IME

TEHRAN- The metal and mineral trading floor of Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) hosted offering of 18,000 tons of bloom ingot, 3,040 tons of copper cathode, 20,000 tons of low grade copper, 5,500 tons of 1000 lb. aluminum ingot, 1,080 tons of aluminum billet, 120 tons of molybdenum sulfur and 20 kg of gold bullion.

According to the report by the IME’s International Affairs and Public Relations Department, the export ring of this market experienced offering of 25,730 tons of bitumen, 100 tons of insulation and 15,000 tons of sulfur in the same day.

The report declared that the oil and petrochemical trading floor of IME witnessed offering of 106,361 tons of VB feed stock, bitumen, lube cut oil, sulfur and petrochemical products.

As previously reported, the value of trades at IME rose 26 percent to reach 135 trillion rials (about $3.2 billion) during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Some 2.851 million tons of commodities were reportedly traded at this market in the mentioned month to experience a growth of 16 percent.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA