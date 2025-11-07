TEHRAN - In days when the sound of gunfire and the cries of defenseless children in the city of El-Fasher have shattered the world’s silence, the Islamic Republic of Iran has once again shown that, in moments of human tragedy, it unites politics with morality.

The recent phone call between Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Sudanese counterpart, Mohi al-Din Salem, was not merely a diplomatic exchange but rather a reflection of Iran’s moral and human-centered diplomacy on the international stage a diplomacy that relies not on the game of power but on human dignity and the sovereignty of nations.

While many Western powers limit themselves to issuing performative statements and from behind the scenes, continue to fuel the very conflicts they denounce Iran has openly condemned the killing of civilians and reaffirmed its support for Sudan’s territorial integrity. This position is a natural continuation of Tehran’s consistent policy in other crises such as Syria, Yemen, and Palestine: defending legitimate governments against separatism and foreign intervention.

Today, Sudan stands as a victim of regional and transregional rivalries nations that proclaim human rights while in reality pursuing resources, influence, and new markets. Iran, however, approaches the issue not for oil, not for bases of power, but from a position of Islamic brotherhood and respect for every nation’s right to self-determination. Such a stance distinguishes Iran from the interventionist policies of the West and places it as a responsible actor within the Global South.

The message of Araghchi’s call to Khartoum was unmistakable: the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns violence, genocide, and injustice wherever they occur, and it stands firmly beside the oppressed. Iran seeks to be the voice of justice and humanity in a region long preyed upon by the greed of global power brokers. At a time when the West has turned even human rights into a tool of political pressure, Iran speaks of peace and unity in Sudan in the language of dignity and Islamic principles, a voice that rises not from fleeting interests but from a deep faith in humanity.

The highs and lows of Tehran Khartoum relations

At a time when the global order is undergoing transformation and nations from Asia to Latin America are striving to define positions independent of traditional power blocs, Iran’s return to Khartoum holds a meaning far deeper than the resumption of ordinary diplomatic ties. It symbolizes the political and civilizational awakening of the Global South against the hegemonic system that for decades has imposed an unjust world order through media dominance, economic coercion, and military might.

Iran and Sudan share a long history of bilateral relations, rooted in the years following Iran’s Islamic Revolution a period when both nations sought to forge independent identities free from colonial dependency. In the 1980s, the Tehran Khartoum partnership was founded not merely on mutual interests but on shared anti-colonial ideals. Iran, newly reborn after the Revolution, emerged as a model of resistance and independence for many Muslim and African nations, while Sudan, guided by its own Islamic governance, drew inspiration from that example.

During the 1990s and 2000s, cooperation between the two expanded into education, agriculture, medicine, and even defense. This partnership became part of Iran’s broader cultural and political presence in Africa a presence aimed at countering Western-imposed isolation and strengthening the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

However, the path was not always smooth. Between 2014 and 2016, under heavy political and financial pressure from Saudi Arabia and the United States, Sudan was forced to cut its ties with Tehran. Its participation in the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemen war was another outcome of that pressure, more reflective of external coercion than domestic will.

After the fall of Omar al-Bashir and the subsequent political restructuring in Sudan, Khartoum moved toward a more balanced foreign policy. Simultaneously, Iran, having adopted a Look East and South strategy as a response to Western sanctions and pressure, saw the opportunity to restore historic ties with African countries. This process culminated in the official resumption of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Khartoum in October 2023 a symbolic moment marking not only Iran’s return to Africa but also the reassertion of the justice-seeking Islamic vision on the African continent.

The new-found focus on the Red Sea

The importance of Iran’s renewed presence in Khartoum cannot be understood without acknowledging Sudan’s geostrategic position. Located along the western shores of the Red Sea, Sudan commands one of the most strategic corridors in the world a maritime route connecting the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to the Suez Canal. Whoever holds influence here controls a vital artery of global trade and energy.

In recent years, the United States, the Zionist regime, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have established military bases and networks of influence along the Horn of Africa to dominate this region. Against this backdrop, Iran’s presence in Khartoum represents a strategic and indigenous response. Rather than seeking domination, Tehran advocates cooperative security, emphasizing that regional peace must be built by the countries of the region themselves, not through foreign militarization.

Iran’s successful experience in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman demonstrates that genuine stability stems from regional cooperation, not from external intervention. This same principle can guide Iran’s engagement in the Red Sea, where cooperation with Sudan, Eritrea, and other African nations could ensure maritime security, curb smuggling, and protect trade routes all without Western interference.

Beyond the geopolitical sphere, the intellectual and civilizational dimensions of Iran Sudan relations hold equal significance. Their partnership represents a cornerstone of the broader South South cooperation movement a global current rooted in equality, shared growth, and mutual respect among developing nations. Originally conceived as a response to the unfair distribution of wealth and knowledge between the industrialized North and the impoverished South, this movement has regained vitality with the participation of Iran, China, India, Brazil, and many African states.

Within this framework, the Iran Sudan partnership can evolve into a new model of development one independent of the dictates of the IMF and World Bank, focusing instead on local capacities, renewable energy, education, and affordable technology. Iran’s achievements in pharmaceuticals, nanotechnology, and agricultural engineering are invaluable for Sudan’s recovery. Meanwhile, Sudan’s vast mineral resources, fertile lands, and access to international waters make it a natural partner for Tehran in building an interconnected Global South.

Justice Over Hegemony

In today’s world, where media has become the battlefield of global powers, Iran’s soft power is more essential than ever. Alongside the warming of Tehran Khartoum relations, Western outlets have launched waves of negative propaganda from claims of drone supplies to allegations of military interference. These narratives are part of a broader Western campaign to suppress independent voices from the Global South.

Yet the reality is clear: Iran’s objectives in Sudan are neither military nor expansionist. Tehran seeks stability, unity, and resistance to external meddling. Its condemnation of the massacre of civilians in El-Fasher and its call for dialogue and reconciliation reaffirm that Iran’s diplomacy is grounded in morality, justice, and humanity principles consistent with its positions on Yemen, Syria, and Palestine. This is the essence of Iran’s moral diplomacy: a policy inspired by Islamic teachings and cultural integrity, aimed not at domination but at liberating humanity from exploitation and oppression.

Tehran’s return to Khartoum, therefore, is more than a bilateral milestone; it is part of a broader transformation reshaping the future global order. The world no longer revolves around the West. As Asia rises economically, Latin America asserts independence, and Africa awakens politically, Iran seeks to build bridges of justice and solidarity between East and Africa.

In this evolving landscape, Khartoum stands as a symbol of the globalization of Iranian justice a testament that true power lies not in weapons or wealth but in truth and humanity. Iran’s return to Khartoum is a return to its own historical and civilizational essence, reaffirming the founding principle of its Revolution: Neither East nor West, but the Islamic Republic.

This is not a tactical choice but a natural continuation of Iran’s enduring path the pursuit of justice, solidarity, and independence. Today, across the shores of the Red Sea and throughout the African continent, the echo of this slogan resounds more strongly than ever. Iran and Sudan can become the two wings of a single flight a flight toward a world where power is measured not by force, but by conscience and compassion. Tehran’s return to Khartoum is, in truth, a step toward reviving the world’s moral conscience the conscience of nations determined to resist domination and to build a new, just global order.