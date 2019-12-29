Tel Aviv repeats allegations against Iran's peaceful nuclear and defense missile programs 

Israeli spy agency's chief Yossi Cohen has said that Iran is his department's first priority, voicing concern over Tehran's nuclear technology and missile program.

In an address to Mossad's agents, Cohen said the Islamic Republic is "at the top of the Mossad’s work priorities," Press TV reported on Saturday.

"All Iranian nuclear, long-range missile and precision missile activities," as well as its regional role "are a challenge to the security of" Israel, he added.

The remarks came one day after Israeli military chief of staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi said Tel Aviv is preparing for “limited confrontation" with Tehran.

“There is a possibility that we will face a limited confrontation with Iran and we are preparing for it,” he said, stressing that it would have been better had Israel not been the only one engaged in the anti-Iran campaign.

“We will not allow Iran to entrench itself in Syria, or in Iraq,” he added.

In August, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami underlined his country's astonishing progress in producing different types of weapons and missiles, saying that Iran was able to protect its security by conventional warheads.

Iran’s defense industry has arrived at a point where all its missiles enjoy pin-pointing accuracy, General Hatami said, addressing a ceremony to unveil the powerful indigenized missile defense shield named Bavar 373.

“According to the strategic decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran and based on the important and historical fatwas of the Leader of the Revolution regarding missiles, we have not designed any missiles with unconventional warheads and we commit ourselves to maintain the deterrence power only with the conventional warheads. We are focusing on the effectiveness of missiles through improving their precision, maneuverability, speed and conventional explosive power to defeat enemy defense systems, and, thanks God, great progress has been made,” the defense chief explained.

“I proudly announce today that we have arrived at the edge of science and technology in many areas,” General Hatami said, adding that the defense industry can also technologically support non-military industries of the country.

The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that confirmed the 2015 nuclear deal terminated the provisions of previous UN resolutions against Iran, some of which had imposed restrictions on Iranian missile activities. It “calls on” Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology”.

Tehran has always said it has no nuclear warheads and that none of its missiles have been designed to carry nuclear weapons.