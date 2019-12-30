Tehran center to celebrate Isaac Asimov’s 100th birthday

TEHRAN – The Khial Literary and Cultural Club plans to celebrate the 100th birthday of Russian-born American author Isaac Asimov during a meeting at Tehran’s Andisheh Cultural Center on Thursday.

Iranian translators of Asimov’s books Mohammad Qassa, Somayyeh Karami and Saeid Simorgh and writer Mohammad-Hossein Jahanpanah are scheduled to deliver speeches.

Asimov was a professor of biochemistry and a highly successful writer, best known for his works of science fiction and for his popular science books.

He was one of the 20th century’s most prolific writers, having written or edited over 500 books and an estimated 90,000 letters and postcards.

Asimov is widely considered a master of the science-fiction genre. His most famous work is the Foundation Series, his other major series are the Galactic Empire series and the Robot series.

Most of his books have been rendered into Persian and have been well-received by Iranians, especially by teenage readers.

Photo: Issac Asimov at Typewriter (Corbis via Getty Images/Deborah Feingold).

