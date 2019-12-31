National unity newspaper comes into bookstores over 100 years after its publication 

TEHRAN – Copies of Ettehad Newspaper, a leading paper that sought national unity in the early years after the Constitutional Revolution (1905 to 1911), have been published in a book over a century after the publication of its first edition.

Eighty-two copies of the newspaper, which was published in two editions every week, along with three special editions of the paper have been published in the book titled “Ettehad Newspaper” (“Unity Newspaper”), publisher the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) announced on Tuesday.

The editions were published between May 12, 1914 and May 4, 1915. Sheikh Musa Dastjerdi was the license holder and manager of the newspaper. The license of the paper was transferred to Seyyed Mohammad Yusefzadeh.

As the managers had their origins in western Iran, the articles published in the newspaper about the impacts of World War I on the region are still informative.

The newspaper has a slogan on the top of its front page reading, “This newspaper is an adherent of freedom and independence in Iran and its policy is to call for unity and unanimity.” The slogan was changed into “The newspaper is an independent national newsletter” from the third edition onward.

The book has been published with help from media scholar Mehdi Khial.

Photo: Cover of “Ettehad Newspaper”.

MMS/YAW