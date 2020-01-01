IRICA facilitating clearance of basic commodities

TEHRAN- In a new directive on Tuesday, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) obliged the customs departments throughout the country to take necessary measures (mentioned in the new instruction) for facilitation of the clearance of basic goods, IRNA reported.

As the sanctions may make the country face shortage of basic goods, the government and IRICA have taken various measures to avoid such condition.

One major action is facilitating condition for the importers of the basic commodities, for example providing them with required foreign currency through NIMA (Iran’s Forex Management Integrated System).

In August, Iran’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand, in a directive addressing the IRICA head, obliged the customs administration to take measures for facilitating customs processes.

Meanwhile, following a previous directive by President Hassan Rouhani, IRICA has been providing new facilities for importers of basic goods which makes them able to clear their commodities in less than an hour.

Meanwhile, a new bylaw announced last week by IRICA Deputy Head Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi is to facilitate imports more in line with combatting the sanctions.

The new instructions declared to the country’s customs departments require the representatives of the related organizations to act under the supervision of IRICA for conducting necessary controls and inspections.

MA/MA