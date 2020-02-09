‘$12b of basic goods cleared in Iranian customs since Mar. 2019’

TEHRAN – Some 21 million tons of imported basic goods worth $12 billion have been cleared from Iranian customs since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019), IRIB reported, quoting an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi, IRICA deputy for customs affairs, imports of such commodities have increased by 21 percent in terms of weight and 23 percent in terms of value compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

The official noted that in addition to the mentioned figures, currently over four million tons of goods are going through clearance processes in the country’s customs, about three million tons of which is in Imam Khomeini Port.

Mentioning some vessels which have been waiting for unloading at the country’s ports, Orounaqi said: “About 19 vessels carrying essential goods are unloading at Imam Khomeini, Anzali and Amirabad ports, while 20 vessels are waiting at the harbor to unload their cargoes.”

IRICA has been providing new facilities for importers of basic goods to make them able to clear their commodities in the shortest possible time.

In August 2019, Iran’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand, in a directive addressing the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), obliged the customs administration to take measures for facilitating customs processes. The directive set a deadline for IRICA to take the necessary actions.

The directive was in line with improving business conditions for enterprises and promoting foreign trade.

Later in September, IRICA announced that the time of customs operations has decreased 46 percent for the imports and 39 percent for the export processes in the country in 2019.

EF/MA