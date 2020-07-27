IRICA offers solutions to prevent commodity pile-up at customs

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has proposed some solutions to the Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry for facilitating the clearance of goods and preventing commodity pile-up at the customs.

As Mehr News Agency reported, IRICA Deputy Head Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi has proposed the said solutions in a letter to the Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand.

In this letter, Jamal Orounaqi has called for the reduction of the time for issuing clearance licenses to a maximum of seven days.

The need for clear classification and determining the priority basic goods (the commodities which should be cleared in the shortest possible time) by a single supervisor body or organization was one of the major suggestions that were singled out in Orounaqi’s proposal.

Back in August 2019, in a directive addressing IRICA, Dejpasand obliged the customs administration to take necessary measures for facilitating customs processes.

Following the Finance Ministry directive, in January 2020, IRICA obliged the customs departments throughout the country to take necessary measures for the facilitation of the clearance of basic goods.

The new instructions declared to the country’s customs departments require the representatives of the related organizations to act under the supervision of IRICA for conducting necessary controls and inspections.

In early February, Orounaqi announced that over 21 million tons of imported basic goods worth $12 billion were cleared from Iranian customs since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019) up to February 8th.

The official noted that IRICA was providing special facilities for importers of basic goods to make them able to clear their commodities in the shortest possible time.

EF/MA