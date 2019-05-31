Nearly 400,000 tons of basic goods unloaded at Shahid Rajaee Port in 2 months

TEHRAN- Nearly 400,000 tons of basic commodities have been unloaded at Iran’s largest container port, Shahid Rajaee, during the two-month period from the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21), Director General of Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province Allah-Morad Afifipour announced.

The official further underlined the measures taken by his department since the year start for expediting the unloading of basic goods, IRIB reported.

Besides berthing the vessels out of turn and allocating them special facilities for the rapid unloading of their cargos, some coordination has been made with the related organizations such as the customs office in a way that the basic goods can be exited from the port at the least possible time to be transported to the specified destinations, Afifipour highlighted.

on May 21, the deputy director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said following a directive by President Hassan Rouhani, IRICA is providing new facilities for importers of basic goods which makes them able to clear their commodities in less than an hour, IRNA reported.

“For basic goods such as meat, system formalities and clearance procedures will be carried out in less than an hour and importers can transport their goods soon after,” Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi said.

