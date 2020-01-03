Iranian celebs express sympathy over martyrdom of commander Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – Iranian actors, filmmakers and singers have express sympathy over the martyrdom of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

Ebrahim Hatamikia, the director of the war drama “Damascus Time” on the atrocities of the Daesh war in Syria, has sent a message of condolences.

“I warmly embraced him many times and I found myself thirstier at separation time,” Hatamikia wrote in a message published by Persian press media on Friday.

“Indeed, what decoration fitted him perfectly except the martyrdom honor? But, I ask permission from all martyrs to say that Hajji Qassem Soleiamni needs no title for before and after his name. Hajji Qassem Soleiamni means all the honorable titles. May his memory be eternal,” added Hatamikia who called himself Soleimani’s “small soldier”.

Hatamikia, who is most famous for his movies of 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, was praised by Soleimani for his 2018 movie “Damascus Time”.

Soleimani had earlier honored Hatamikia in a meeting by granting one of the rings left from the Iranian soldiers killed in the fight against the Daesh terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

The film medium was highly regarded by Soleimani. In October 2018, he attended the launch of director Mehdi Jafari epic movie “The 23” about 23 young Iranian volunteers who were captives during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war on location in Tehran.

Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi also sent a message of condolences over the martyrdom of Soleimani.

“The drops of his pure blood will reinforce national unity and Islamic resistance,” he wrote.



The culture ministry canceled all plans for art exhibitions, concerts and theaters following Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s call for three days of national mourning.

In addition, the 13th Celebration of Iranian Cinema Critics and Screenwriters, which was scheduled for Friday evening, was canceled.

A large number of Iranian actors and singers also showed reactions to the killing of Iranian general in posts published on Instagram.

“Undoubtedly, commander Soleimani’s martyrdom would not be in vain and his death will flash a bright light, which will strengthen the Islamic Iran,” wrote Iranian Oscar-nominated director Majid Majidi.

“There is a mystery in the universe that should be cleared up with blood,” wrote Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, the director of the political thriller “Trace of Blood” and “The Midday Event”.

Actor Alireza Shojanuri wrote, “Nobody is pleased today except himself.”

“Your name brings concepts such justice and valor in my mind,” comedian Behnush Bakhtiari said.

“The great grief we felt over his death will alienate us from any unjust people,” actress Merila Zarei wrote.

“A man of politics who never sat at a desk, he was a man of action in the battlefield, happy your flying,” actress Leila Otadi.

Actor Amin Zendegani also wrote about the U.S. terrorist attack, “We were astonished by the stupidity of all these big idiots.”

Singer Reza Sadeqi wrote, “Baseness is always shameful, terror is always shameful, God bless you, o great man.”

“He always lived with the wish to be martyred and today, he was bestowed the great honor,” wrote singer Mohammad Motamedi.



Photo: Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani kisses filmmaker Ebrahim Hatamikia in an undated photo.

