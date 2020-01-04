Iraqi PM joins funeral procession for martyred Iranian general Qassem Soleimani

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Saturday joined thousands of mourners in a funeral procession for Iranian military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) deputy leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, and others martyred in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday morning.

Hadi Al Ameri, an associate of Hadi al-Ameri, and cleric Ammar Al Hakim also took part alongside other Iraqi figures, The National reported.

Soleimani was Tehran's most prominent military commander in the fight against terrorists, including Daesh (ISIS), in Iraq and Syria.

They were among 10 people killed in the U.S. strike on Soleimani's convoy as it left Baghdad airport on Friday.

The procession began at the Imam Kadhim shrine, one of the most revered sites for Shiite Muslims. The procession will travel to Karbala and end in Najaf, the shrine cities in southern Iraq.

A video posted on Twitter showed mourners waving Iraqi flag and chanting slogans against the United States as they gathered in Baghdad.