Influential Iraqi cleric pays visit to Soleimani home to condole his family

Influential Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr visited the home of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was assassinated in a US airstrike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The leader of the Sadr movement extended his condolences to Soleimani's family over the assassination.

Martyred Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated along with several senior members of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Friday Morning 3 January at Baghdad International airport.

In a tweet on Friday, Muqtada al-Sadr, expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi PMU leaders.

He also offered condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the government, and the great nation of Iran.

"As the patron of the patriotic Iraqi resistance I order all mujahideen, especially the Mehdi Army, Promised Day Brigade, and all patriotic and disciplined groups to be ready to protect Iraq," he said in a statement.