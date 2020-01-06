Iranian sportspersons attend commander's funeral

TEHRAN – The numbers of sportspersons attended the funeral of the commander of the IRGC Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran on Monday.

Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar, head of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri, NOC secretary general Keykavous Saeidi, Director General of federations' common affairs at Iranian Ministry of Sports Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian, Persepolis players Mehdi Torabi and Mohammad Ansari and retired futsal player Vahid Shamsaei were among the attendees.

Commander of the IRGC Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared three days of public mourning in the country.

Iran's Ministry of Sport had announced that the all competition which are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were canceled.

General Soleimani was at frontline positions in battles against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

General Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated early hours of morning on Friday.