Vocalist Alireza Eftekhari releases song in memory of Martyr Soleimani 

TEHRAN – Vocalist Alireza Eftekhari has released a song to express his sympathy over the martyrdom of commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The song titled “The Man of the Battlefield” was set to music by Mohammadreza Charaghali. The song has been composed based on verses from a poem by Persian mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi.

At its end, the recording has a voice-over of Soleimani reciting the verses in a meeting.

The song has been recorded at Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The Quds Force commander and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces commander Abdu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with a number of their companions were martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad last Friday.

Photo: A poster for vocalist Alireza Eftekhari’s song “The Man of the Battlefield”.

